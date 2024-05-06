GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ISRO conducts key ignition test

May 06, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Pre-Burner Ignition Test article and Hot Test conducted by ISRO

The Pre-Burner Ignition Test article and Hot Test conducted by ISRO | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the first ignition test on the Semi Cryogenic Pre-Burner Ignition Test Article.

ISRO is developing a 2,000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine working on a LOX Kerosene propellant combination to enhance the payload capability of LVM3 and for future launch vehicles.

Lead centre

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre is the lead centre for the development of semi-cryogenic propulsion systems, supported by ISRO’s other launch vehicle centres.

The propulsion modules were assembled and tested at the ISRO propulsion complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri. As part of the engine development, a pre-burner ignition test article, which is a full complement of the engine power head system excluding the turbopumps, was realized.

First ignition trial

“The first ignition trial was conducted successfully on May 2, 2024, at semi cryo integrated engine test facility (SIET) at IPRC, Mahendragiri, which was dedicated to the nation recently by the honourable Prime Minister of India. Smooth and sustained ignition of the preburner is demonstrated which is vital for the starting of the semi-cryogenic engine,” ISRO said.

The space agency added that the successful ignition of a semi-cryo preburner is a major accomplishment of ISRO in the development of semi-cryogenic propulsion systems.

Related Topics

space programme / ISRO

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.