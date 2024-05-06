ISRO conducts key ignition test

May 06, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the first ignition test on the Semi Cryogenic Pre-Burner Ignition Test Article.

ISRO is developing a 2,000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine working on a LOX Kerosene propellant combination to enhance the payload capability of LVM3 and for future launch vehicles.

Lead centre

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre is the lead centre for the development of semi-cryogenic propulsion systems, supported by ISRO’s other launch vehicle centres.

The propulsion modules were assembled and tested at the ISRO propulsion complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri. As part of the engine development, a pre-burner ignition test article, which is a full complement of the engine power head system excluding the turbopumps, was realized.

First ignition trial

“The first ignition trial was conducted successfully on May 2, 2024, at semi cryo integrated engine test facility (SIET) at IPRC, Mahendragiri, which was dedicated to the nation recently by the honourable Prime Minister of India. Smooth and sustained ignition of the preburner is demonstrated which is vital for the starting of the semi-cryogenic engine,” ISRO said.

The space agency added that the successful ignition of a semi-cryo preburner is a major accomplishment of ISRO in the development of semi-cryogenic propulsion systems.