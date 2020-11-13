IPL betting | Maharashtra police arrest two from Kalaburagi, seize BJP MLA’s wife’s car

Acting upon definite information, a special team of Solapur City Crime Branch of Maharashtra police, guided by Solapur Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde and Assistant Commissioner Abhay Mulchand Dongare, raided a house in Kalaburagi on last Sunday and arrested two persons and mobile phones, a vehicle and other things worth ₹38 lakh.

As per the information provided by the police, the car seized in the raid (KA51 MP9955) belonged to Jayashree B Mattimud, the wife of BJP leader and MLA for Kalaburagi Rural Basavaraj Mattimud.

According to the sources in the police department, the Maharashtra police team came to Kalaburagi and, with the assistance of M.B. Nagar police, raided the house on November 8 – the day for which Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) was scheduled to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The team arrested Atul Suresh Sirshetty of Solapur and Pradeep Mallayya of Bhavanipet, who were allegedly engaged in betting and also seized four laptops, 13 mobile phones, modems and other equipment apart from the car. One more person, Ghoraknath – the brother of Ms. Jayashree, was absconding.

It is learnt that the team headed by Solapur Crime Branch Inspector Sanjya Salukne and Police Sub Inspector Sandeep Shinde had earlier raided a house at Vasanth Vihar in Solapur and arrested Ramachandra Bansal and Vignesh Gajun when the latter were engaged in IPL betting. The interrogation of the duo led the sleuths to Kalaburagi.