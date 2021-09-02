Karnataka

IOL’s high performance petrol now in Mysuru

IndianOil recently launched high performance octane petrol XP100 in the city.

A release said IndianOil the fuel is for high-performance passenger cars and racing car customers.

Only 7 countries in the world produce 100 Octane petrol as on date and 45 cities in the country have access to it. The company said XP100 was available in two cities in Karnataka so far – Bengaluru and Mangaluru – and Mysuru has become the third.

S.M.Vaidya, Chairman, IOL Corporation, launched the product in the city on August 30 in the presence of senior officials of the company. With this XP 100 is now available at five retail outlets in Bengaluru, 4 in Mangaluru and 2 in Mysuru, the release added.


Sep 2, 2021

