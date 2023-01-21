IOCL to organise safety clinics on use of gas cylinders and stoves across northern Karnataka

January 21, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Indian Oil Corporation Limited will organise a series of safety clinics for customers across northern Karnataka, to create awareness about the safe use of domestic gas cylinders and stoves.

Lalitha Vadlamani, divisional manger, LPG sales, inaugurated a clinic and student interaction programme at Maratha Mandal First Grade College for women in Belagavi on Saturday. The event was organised in association with The Hindu.

“Such clinics will educate customers on safe practices to be followed while handling cooking gas cylinders and stoves,” she said.

IOCL will also organise programmes for ASHAs, anganwadi workers, homemakers, college students, and hospitality industry workers.

She displayed a complete set of composite models of the LPG cylinder, the suraksha pipe, and a double stove. She asked the students to understand the importance of each component.

“Liquefied petroleum gas is a mixture of hydrocarbon gases, like propane, propylene, butylene, isobutane, and n-butane. The mixture is odourless, but for safety reasons, a foul smelling gas is added to it to help easy detection of leaks,” she said.

“Some facts like the valency of the LPG are not commonly understood. The valency of LPG is very high. Safety is very important and it should become a part of our standard procedures in the kitchen. We have to strictly follow rules like having a well-ventilated kitchen, however hi-tech the modular kitchen may be. We have to keep all utensils and matchsticks ready before lighting the stove. The stove should be regularly checked for leaks. The surakshna pipe should be changed every five years. The cylinders should not be damaged while transportation. It should be regularly checked for leakages. During leakages, electrical and electronic equipment should not be used in close range, windows and doors should be opened, and all gas outlets should be closed, before seeking help of officials,” she said.

She introduced students to the newly developed model of the composite cylinder that is made of lighter, translucent materials.

“They are safer than traditional cylinders as they do not explode in case of leakage. They will melt at the place they are kept. They are lightweight and can be easily handled. They are made from composite materials and will not rust,” she said. Ms Vadlamani also answered questions from students.

G. Chaitanya Krishna, assistant manager, IOCL, C.Y. Benalkar, Principal, and M.R. Teli professor of economics, Maratha Mandal Degree College, Appanna G. Metri deputy manager, The Hindu (circulation), teachers, and students were present.