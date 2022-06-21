International Yoga Day celebrated in North Kannada
Mass asana performance held at monuments
International day of Yoga was celebrated across districts on Tuesday. As the day broke, fitness enthusiasts, students, NGO members, government officers and leaders gathered at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.
A mass Yoga asana demonstration was held before the Suvarna Soudha with the motto `Yoga for Humanity’.
MPs Mangala Angadi and Eeranna Kadadi, Nitesh Patil, DC, M.B. Boralingaiah, police commissioner, Lakshman Nimbaragi, SP, RCU VC Ramachandre Gowda, Shrikant Sunadholi, AYUSH officer, and others were present.
Experts presented a series of tough asanas. State level Yoga awardees Atharva Savanur and Daksha Bevinamarad presented a Yoga Bharata Natya dance performance. Students of Jain Heritage School performed a set of asanas.
Later, Arati Sankeshwar of Rani Channamma university guided the group of students and others into performing easy asanas like Surya Namaskara and Pranayama.
The district administration, zilla panchayat, city corporation, AYUSH department, and various departments, Rani Channamma University, Scouts and Guides had jointly organised the event.
In Bagalkot, Rajeev Chandrashekar, union minister, participated in the performance at the heritage site of Pattadakal near Badami.
P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP, MLA, MLCs, Shivayogi Kalasad, district in charge secretary, DC P. Sunil Kumar, ZP CEO T. Bhoobalan, SP Lokesh Jagalasar, and others participated.
In Vijayapura, Bhagwant Khuba, union minister, inaugurated the event in the lawns before the Gol Gumbaj. Umesh Katti, district in charge minister, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and others joined him.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.