International Yoga Day celebrated in North Kannada

People participating in International Yoga Day celebrations organised by the Bagalkot district administration at Pattadakal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

State-level yoga award winners Atharva Savanur and Daksha Bevinamarad presenting a Yoga Bharatanatyam dance performance in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, Minister Umesh Katti and Member of Legislative Assembly Basanagouda Patil Yatna taking part in a yoga demonstration programme in front of Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mass asana performance held at monuments

International day of Yoga was celebrated across districts on Tuesday. As the day broke, fitness enthusiasts, students, NGO members, government officers and leaders gathered at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

A mass Yoga asana demonstration was held before the Suvarna Soudha with the motto `Yoga for Humanity’.

MPs Mangala Angadi and Eeranna Kadadi, Nitesh Patil, DC, M.B. Boralingaiah, police commissioner, Lakshman Nimbaragi, SP, RCU VC Ramachandre Gowda, Shrikant Sunadholi, AYUSH officer, and others were present.

Experts presented a series of tough asanas. State level Yoga awardees Atharva Savanur and Daksha Bevinamarad presented a Yoga Bharata Natya dance performance. Students of Jain Heritage School performed a set of asanas.

Later, Arati Sankeshwar of Rani Channamma university guided the group of students and others into performing easy asanas like Surya Namaskara and Pranayama.

The district administration, zilla panchayat, city corporation, AYUSH department, and various departments, Rani Channamma University, Scouts and Guides had jointly organised the event.

In Bagalkot, Rajeev Chandrashekar, union minister, participated in the performance at the heritage site of Pattadakal near Badami.

P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP, MLA, MLCs, Shivayogi Kalasad, district in charge secretary, DC P. Sunil Kumar, ZP CEO T. Bhoobalan, SP Lokesh Jagalasar, and others participated.

In Vijayapura, Bhagwant Khuba, union minister, inaugurated the event in the lawns before the Gol Gumbaj. Umesh Katti, district in charge minister, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and others joined him.