August 27, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

An inmate escaped from the sub jail in Davanagere on Saturday night. Vasant Kumar, 23, was an under trial facing charges of raping a woman.

He climbed over the wall of the jail and jumped out. CCTV footage showed that the accused suffered a serious injury after he landed on the footpath. But then, he got up and went away limping.

An investigation has been launched to arrest him, police said.