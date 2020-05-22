Karnataka

Injured crew evacuated frommerchant vessel off Karwar

A crew member of a merchant vessel who had suffered burns was evacuated and given timely medical aid in an operation conducted by Sagar Parahari Bal (SPB) off the coast of Karwar on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Karwar Naval Base, following a request received through Karwar Port Trust for emergency evacuation of a crew member of mv Vardman who had suffered stained severe burns on his face due to oil spillage at high temperature on Thursday, Sagar Parahari Bal carried out the operation.

Upon receiving the request, a Fast Interceptor Craft from Sagar Parahari Bal was pressed into service and the 24-year-old oilerman from the merchant vessel was evacuated and provided immediate medical care. According to the release, the entire operation was completed within an hour, though the sea was rough.

The injured oilerman, an Indian national, is a native of Berhampur, Odisha. He has been shifted to a hospital in Karwar where his condition is said to be stable, the release said.

