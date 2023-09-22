Initiate measures to address drinking water needs, officials told

September 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh instructed the officials to take all measures to address drinking water needs of the people in the wake of monsoon failure and drought.

He was reviewing the programmes of local bodies coming under the Mysuru Division here on Friday, September 22, jointly with the Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj K. Rahim Khan.

Mr. Suresh said there was deficit rains in Karnataka with 195 taluks declared as drought-affected. Hence, the officials and the departments concerned should take all precautionary measures to address the drinking water requirements, he said.

In the event, there were no rains in the days ahead and the yield from the borewells will also decline, the groundwater table will further drop and hence, the officials should identify water-stressed areas and plan to ensure drinking water supply to such place, said Mr. Suresh. Calling for an action plan, the Minister also suggested taping bore wells on private lands and hire them.

The PDOs and local-level staff were instructed to ensure that the RO Plants installed in rural areas were functional with directives that such plants that could not be repaired, should be replaced with new RO plants. Besides, the overhead tanks should be cleaned twice a year, said Mr. Suresh.

With respect to the functioning of the Indira Canteens, the officials were instructed to periodically inspect them to ensure compliance with the stipulated quality and cleanliness. ‘’Indira Canteen is a Congress project and there was no question of profit or loss and they will continue to function. It is our commitment to ensure quality food for the poor at an affordable rate,’’ Mr. Suresh added.

He also warned that agencies entrusted with running the canteen found to be comprising on quality would be blacklisted. With respect to menu there should be adequate emphasis on local and regional cuisines, the Minister said.

Ajay Nagabhushan, Secretary, Urban Development said that there was scope to introduce mobile Indira Canteens in places where there was no land for having a permanent facility. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said that there were 16 Indira Canteens in the district with land for opening 13 more such facilities. A report will be submitted for opening 10 more Indira Canteens in the district, he added. Places of tourist interest like Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hills and Palace will have mobile canteens in due course, said Mr. Rajendra.

With respect to drinking water situation, he said there was a possibility of water scarcity unfolding after December and measures would be initiated to deal with the situation.

On garbage clearance in the city, Mr. Suresh directed the Mysuru City Corporation and other local bodies in the region to work effectively besides being told to provide safety equipment and other contraptions to pourakarmikas to ensure that their health was not affected or jeopardised.

Senior officials of different departments including Ms.Manjushree, Director, Directorate of Municipal Administration, B.Sharat, Managing Director, KUWSSB and others were present.