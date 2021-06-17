Inflow into reservoirs in Cauvery basin up

Monsoon progresses, rains in catchment area

The inflow into the major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka is on the rise consequent to continuous rains in the catchment regions.

Moderate to heavy rains across Kodagu, which is the catchment area for the Cauvery, since the last couple of days has augmented the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district.

The rate of inflow into the dam was 6,934 cusecs as on Thursday morning and is expected to increase as the South-West Monsoon is gaining vigour in Kodagu.

The storage level in the KRS dam was 91.79 ft. against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft. This is a significant improvement since the last four days when the water level in the reservoir was hovering around 82 ft. However, the live storage in the dam was only 12.98 thousand million cubic (tmc) ft. against the gross capacity o 49.45 tmc ft. The live storage during the same period last year was 17.72 tmc ft., according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Kodagu received 65.90 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The rainfall was widespread and uniform across the district and very heavy in Bhagamandala which received 116.4 mm while Napoklu received 90.8 mm and Sampaji 85.5 mm Madikeri Kasaba received 81.4 mm, Ponnampet 90.8 mm and Srimangala 95.6 mm.

Trees, poles uprooted

Consequent to heavy rains accompanied by gale, several trees and telephone and electricity poles were uprooted across the district and the local authorities deployed additional staff to restore power and telecommunication connections.

The district administration in Kodagu said the Chammangolli-Mayanmudi Road was cleared by Thithimathi range forest staff who removed the fallen branches and trees to pave way for traffic. A tree which fell near the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow in Madikeri was cleared by the local range forest staff while there was a breakdown in the power line in Madapura which was restored by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) staff.

The rate of inflow into the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district too was heavy and measured at 13,022 cusecs while the water level in the dam was 2,268 ft. against the FRL of 2,284 ft. The increase in the inflow has been attributed to heavy rains in the catchment area of the Kabini in the Wayanad region which is in the upstream.

The inflow into the Hemavathi reservoir at Gorur in Hassan district too is witnessing a steady increase. The inflow was at the rate of 10,454 cusecs mainly due to rains in the upstream region of the dam in Chikkamagaluru. The reservoir level as on Thursday morning was 2,268 ft. against the FRL of 2,284 ft.

The inflow into Harangi which is on the upstream of the KRS was at the rate of 1,411 cusecs. The water level was 2,831.43 ft. against the FRL of 2,859 ft. The cumulative storage in tbe four reservoirs was 38.67 tmc ft. agaist the capacity of 114.57 tmc ft.