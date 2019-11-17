Infighting continues to plague BJP

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been busy fighting dissidence within the Bharatiya Janata Party over ticket for the bypolls. Despite all efforts, rebellion seems to be festering in at least four constituencies — Hoskote, Ranebennur, Athani, and Kagwad.

In an attempt to give out a strong message to rebels, the Chief Minister on Sunday defended the disqualified MLAs joining the BJP and reiterated his commitment to make them Ministers. He will be accompanying N. Nagaraju (MTB) as he files his nomination as BJP candidate for the bypolls from Hoskote on Monday.

BJP MP B.N. Bache Gowda’s son Sharath Bache Gowda, the defeated BJP candidate from the constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls, has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the bypolls. “We will expel Mr. Sharath,” the Chief Minister said. He also said that the order appointing Mr. Sharath as chairman of Karnataka Housing Board will be withdrawn. Mr. Yediyurappa added that Mr. Sharath will definitely lose and Mr. Nagaraju was a rare find.

Ranebennur has turned a headache for the party. Shortly after the Chief Minister placated rebel MLA R. Shankar from the constituency with the promise of being made an MLC and Minister, other ticket aspirants continue to remain unhappy. A delegation of supporters of Basavaraj Kelagar, defeated BJP candidate in the 2018 Assembly polls and a ticket aspirant, held a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in the city demanding ticket. The party recently announced ticket for Arun Kumar Pujar, defeated BJP candidate in the 2013 Assembly polls. Mr. Kelagar’s supporters, who met Mr. Yediyurappa, left his residence disappointed and reportedly told him that they will not work for the BJP candidate.

High drama ensued in Athani, as supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi gheraoed him at his residence in an attempt to dissuade him from attending a BJP workers meeting called by Mahesh Kumathalli. Mr. Savadi, who was defeated in the 2018 Assembly polls by Mr. Kumathalli, was a ticket aspirant but failed to make the cut. After attempts by several local BJP leaders to convince his supporters failed, Mr. Savadi himself made an impassioned plea to his supporters to let him work as per directions of the party high command and eventually made it to the workers meet.

Meanwhile, Raju Kage, defeated BJP candidate in the 2018 Assembly polls from Kagwad, who switched sides, has been announced as Congress candidate from the constituency.

Mr. Yediyurappa has said that he would tour all constituencies from Monday and expressed confidence that the party would win all 15 constituencies in the bypolls.