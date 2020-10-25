‘Inexplicable delay in marking inter-State boundaries’

A mine owner and activist Tapal Ganesh had asked officials of Revenue Departments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to end inordinate and inexplicable delays in the survey to mark the inter-State border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the Ballari reserve forest area, and to complete the survey at earliest.

Mr. Ganesh displaying the inter-State border map at a press conference here recently said the officials had committed themselves to completing the exercise within 15 days, but even after a week could not make any headway.

Accusing former Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy of ‘stonewalling’ the survey and misleading officials, Mr. Ganesh alleged that his [Reddy’s] intention was to delay the process.

He said the boundary marking should be done as per the Supreme Court order. In 2006, a mining company encroached upon some areas on the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh side, following which several activists had approached the SC seeking investigation of the destruction of the boundary markers along the 15-km boundary between two States.

Recently the Survey General of India (SGI) had conducted a survey and the demarcation was drawn by the SC and was agreed upon by both States.