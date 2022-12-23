Industries to be rewarded for environmental compliance 

December 23, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will henceforth incentivise industries for environmental compliance with a cash prize ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹10,00,000.

The Board signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GreenCo to provide rating certifications for industries, and has earmarked ₹2 crore for this during the next financial year (2023–24). The cash prize will be awarded on the basis of the rating.

During an interactive session on December 23, Friday, which was organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), between various industry sectors and Shanth A. Thimmaiah, Chairman KSPCB, the need to reduce the gap between policy makers and industry with regard to pollution compliance was addressed by Mr. Shanth.

He said, “There is a trust deficit between industry and policy makers. We need to understand that production and pollution are two sides of the same coin as they are dependent on each other. Production and pollution should be considered equally, and by doing so you will comply with the statutory authorities, and it will also help in sustainability of the industry as well.”