Industries Minister begins efforts to explore possibility of reviving MPM-Bhadravati

September 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil has initiated efforts to explore the possibility of restarting operations of Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) of Bhadravati.

He held a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday along with officials concerned and Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangamesh.

Mr. Patil instructed Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma to call a separate meeting to look at the issues of total outstanding dues by the factory, and pending power bill in a bid to decide the necessary steps to be taken. He also suggested that Finance Department ACS L.K. Atheeq and Industries Department Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar should be part of the proposed meeting, stated a release from the Minister’s office.

“MPM, which was a dream project of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M. Vishwesharaya, is facing a loss of ₹1,482 crore. In addition to this, it has pending electricity bill to the tune of ₹229 crore. The State government has provided financial assistance of ₹850 crore to MPM in the form of loan since 2010,” Mr. Patil said.

Referring to various options of reviving the sick unit, he said the matter regarding privatisation of the unit will also be examined after discussing at the proposed meeting.

Pointing out that a total of 23,000 hectares of forest and non-forest land came under MPM’s jurisdiction for cultivation of acacia, eucalyptus, and bamboo, the Minister asked the officials to examine whether cultivation of eucalyptus, which has been banned, could be allowed.

He said the employees of MPM are being provided placements in various organisations/boards and corporations of the government. Some of the employees have been relieved through voluntary retirement.

