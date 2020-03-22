Indira Canteen turns saviour for the hungry

While all hotels and eateries extended support to ‘Janata Curfew’, an Indira Canteen here turned saviour for the hungry people on Sunday.

A good number of people, including those who arrived in luxury vehicles, had breakfast and lunch at the canteen off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The value of food and hunger is known only during such situations, Anand Sharma of Mysuru, told The Hindu. Mr. Sharma had come to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences to meet his friend. As he could not get lunch because of closure of hotels, he and his driver ate at Indira Canteen.

Tulasi Prasad, a resident of Tumakuru who was passing by on the highway, said he had offered breakfast to four poor people at the canteen.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioners of Mandya and Ramanagaram districts M.V. Venkatesh and M.S. Archana have ordered closure of all hotels/eateries along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. in their respective districts.