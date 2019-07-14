Independents seek seats with Opposition in Assembly

R. Shankar and H. Nagesh, Independent MLAs who had resigned from the Ministry headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, have sought their seating arrangements with the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.
The two decided to support the Opposition BJP after a few Congress legislators decided to quit their Legislative Assembly membership last week.
The two Independents had met Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and submitted their resignations as Ministers. They then joined the rebel group of Congress and JD(S) MLAs in Mumbai.
The lone BSP MLA, N. Mahesh, has already been given a separate seat in the Assembly.
