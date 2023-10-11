In-principle approval given for declaring eco-sensitive zones in six forest areas

October 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Cabinet sub-committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has given in-principle approval for declaring eco-sensitive zones in six forest areas.

The six forest areas are: Kappattagudda, Bukkapatna, Kammasandra, Nagarahole, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, and Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary.

To the Cabinet

In the meeting, in-principle approval was given to declare ecologically sensitive areas in the six forest areas and submit it to the Cabinet meeting for recommending the same to the Union government.

At Kappattagudda Wildlife Sanctuary, an eco-sensitive area of 322.695 sq. km has been proposed, of which 23,804 sq. km is forest area and the remaining 298,890 sq. km is non-forest area.

Likewise, the Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary at Bukkapatnam, an ecologically sensitive area of 157.0862 sq. km, has been proposed of which the forest area is 18.5662 sq. km and the non-forest area is 138.52 sq. km. At the Kammasandra Wildlife Sanctuary, the ecologically sensitive area is 93.27 sq. km.

At Nagarahole

At the Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarhole Tiger Reserve) it has been proposed that the eco-sensitive area is 573.97 out of which 302.36 is forest area and 271.61 is non-forest area.

Similarly, in the Anshi National Park and Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary, it has been proposed that the eco-sensitive area is 669.06 sq. km of which 448.81 sq. km is forest area and 220.25 non-forest area.

At the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, 145.369 sq. km has been proposed as ecologically sensitive area and out of this 143,663 is forest area and 1,706 sq. km non-forest area.