In Karnataka, low positivity trend holds

A.P. too retains gains; Kerala records 27 deaths; Telangana adds over 800 cases

Kerala reported 5,378 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and a test positivity rate of 9.6% for 55,996 samples.

The active case pool stood at 64,486 cases. The Health Department added 27 more deaths to the list of fatalities.

Six deaths were reported from Thrissur, four each from Alappuzha and Kozhikode, three each from Ernakulam and Kannur, two from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Idukki and Kottayam.

Malappuram district reported 719 cases, Kozhikode 686, Thrissur 573, Ernakulam 472, Thiruvananthapuram 457, Kottayam 425, Kollam 397, Palakkad 376, Alappuzha 347, Idukki 256, Kannur 226, Pathanamthitta 207, Wayanad 151 and Kasaragod 86 cases.

With a steady increase in positive cases, Telangana reported 862 new ones as well as three deaths on Wednesday.

A Health department bulletin said on Thursday that positive cases in the State rose to 2,66,904. The number of deaths increased to 1,444. With 41,101 sample tested on Wednesday, including 38,088 in government centres, the State had done 52,89,908 tests so far. Of the 2,66,904 positive cases, 70% were asymptomatic. Nearly 77% positive cases were 21 years to 60 years old.

Of Wednesday’s cases, 164 were reported from Greater Hyderabad area.

Also, there were 63 containment areas in GHMC, including Charminar (16), Khairatabad (20), Serilingampally (16), Kukatpally (10) and Secunderabad (1) zones. There are another 61 containment areas in the districts.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,031 new infections and eight deaths in the 24 hours ending on Thursday.

In 24 hours, 67,269 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 1.53%.

Krishna district reported two new deaths. There were no fatalities in six districts, and East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,505 new cases and 12 deaths.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.25% and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 0.79%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 844 cases and seven deaths.

