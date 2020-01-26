‘Impart primary education in mother tongue’

Poet H.S. Venkateshamurthy, who will preside over the 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Kalaburagi, has stressed upon the need to impart primary education in children’s mother tongue.

Interacting with presspersons at a programme organised by Shivamogga district unit of Karnataka State Working Journalists’ Association here on Saturday, he said children will be able to understand the socio-cultural environment in a better manner if they were educated in the mother tongue.

He said that academic research has proved that children who pursue education in their mother tongue at the primary level have better comprehension skills, learning competence and articulation abilities. Education in Kannada will help students to get a better understanding of social realities, cultural and biodiversity, crop varieties of the land, etc.

Expressing regret that a major chunk of Kannadigas who had pursued education in English from the primary level have remained ignorant of the rich cultural traditions of the land, he said that such persons have failed to acquire the sensibilities and orientation necessary to enjoy the vibrant folk art forms and diverse foods of Karnataka. Imparting education in English at the primary level has paved the way for a cultural crisis, he said, adding that at the sammelan, he would demand that the State government make Kannada the medium of instruction at the primary level.

He said that politicians should display determination to implement resolutions passed at the sammelan on issues related to protecting the interests of Kannada language and culture.