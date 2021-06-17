IMA to observe national protest day today

Strongly condemning the attacks on duty doctors and nurses in various States, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has given a call for a nation-wide protest on Friday.

In response to the protest call, IMA members will hold protests in their respective district branches.

In a press release here, the Dharwad district unit of IMA has said that in the midst of the pandemic, a series of violent attacks on doctors on COVID-19 duty has been reported across the country.

Even senior doctors have been attacked in the last three weeks in Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other States which is highly condemnable. Doctors have sustained multiple fractures and serious injuries and woman doctors have faced more violent verbal and physical assaults, the release said.

IMA is demanding that the Centre bring in regulations to check violence on doctors and holding symbolic protests. The other demands include Central Hospital and Health Care Professionals Protection Act with IPC and Cr.PC tag, standardisation and augmentation of security in each hospital, hospital must be declared as protected zone and culprits should be punished under fast-track mode and given stringent punishment.