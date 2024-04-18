GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IISc launches Longevity India Initiative to support ageing research in India

April 18, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has launched the ‘Longevity India’ Initiative, a project focused on efforts to extend human healthspan and tackle ageing-related challenges.

The initiative has also started a large-scale clinical study that will involve researchers from multiple IISc departments, clinicians, industry, philanthropists, and civil society.

“This initiative seeks to enhance the understanding of through both fundamental and applied research, and to develop solutions that can improve quality of life. The initiative has received initial grant funding support from Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India,” said IISc in a statement.

It added that the Longevity India Initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts from academia, industry, and healthcare to address complex challenges related to ageing. The initiative will leverage advanced research to develop interventions that can help manage age-related diseases more effectively, with an emphasis on promoting healthy ageing across India.

MS Ramaiah Hospital and Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute have officially partnered to conduct a clinical study for identifying biomarkers of ageing. Additionally, leading industry partners like Beckman Coulter, Healthians, Valerian Proteomics, and DecodeAge are providing crucial support by offering their technologies at accessible costs, accelerating research efforts.

