Share of elderly projected to double to 20% by 2050: India Ageing Report  

September 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

With the decadal growth rate of the elderly population of India currently estimated to be at 41%, and the percentage of elderly population in the country projected to double to over 20% of total population by 2050, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), India in its 2023 India Ageing Report has said that the government must work on increasing awareness about schemes for older persons, bring all old age homes under regulatory purview, and focus on facilitating in situ ageing to the extent possible.

The report, unveiled by the Secretary, Social Justice, Saurabh Garg, and the UNFPA India Representative, Andrea M. Wojnar, on Wednesday in Delhi, projected that the population of people aged 80+ years will grow at a rate of around 279% between 2022 and 2050 with a “predominance of widowed and highly dependent very old women”.

Consequently, it pointed out that the major challenges facing India’s ageing population are the feminisation and ruralisation of this older population, and that policies must be designed to suit their specific needs. It added that there is a lack of credible data on various issues related to the elderly in India.

The report, prepared in collaboration with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), said that even though data was being collected now, more could be done by including questions on relevant and emerging issues related to older persons in the upcoming data collection exercises of the National Sample Survey, the National Family Health Survey, and the Census of India, respectively.

Mr. Garg called the report a “valuable roadmap”, while Ms. Wojnar said it will become an important resource for scholars, policymakers, programme managers, and all stakeholders involved in elder care.

The report also reviewed the response of the state authorities to the needs of elderly people during the COVID-19 pandemic based on the experiences of older people. It said that while most said they received state aid, “this was not sufficient to meet the challenges of the rising cost of living in the face of an economic downturn”.

Further, the report noted that almost all complained about the lack of accessible public healthcare facilities for older persons, including special services for geriatric healthcare, adding that “nobody except the NGOs/CBOs (community-based organisations) operating in the area came to assist them in such trying times”.

In light of this, the report called for a special focus on older persons in disaster preparedness plans that are formulated henceforth.

The report used data from the 2011 Census, the 2017-18 Longitudinal Ageing Survey in India (LASI) conducted by the Health Ministry, population projections of the Government of India, and the World Population Projection 2022 report, among other sources.

It noted that awareness about social security schemes for the elderly was low — around 50% or below — for the pensions scheme, the widows’ pension scheme, and the Annapurna scheme for rations. The data showed that women, on average, had higher life expectancy at the age of 60 and at 80, when compared to men — and this will eventually lead to an ageing population comprising women.

Further, it submitted that according to the 2011 Census, 71% of India’s elderly people live in rural parts of the country, where awareness about social security and welfare schemes, including health insurance, is not very high.

Among other suggestions, the report called for the government to encourage the creation and running of self-help groups of the elderly, and stressed the importance of having elderly people live in multigenerational households.

It said that while the country does have a network of over 500 old age homes run by NGOs and CBOs, “numerous private old age homes remain out of the purview of any form of scrutiny” where minimum standards might not be maintained, thus suggesting that all old age homes in the country be brought under a regulatory purview.

The report also suggested that the government should encourage in situ (at home) ageing as much as possible by creating short-term care facilities like creches or day care facilities, citing better care when elderly people live with their respective families.