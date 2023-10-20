HamberMenu
IIMB to celebrate its golden jubilee from October 26

October 20, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) is celebrating its golden jubilee and will kickstart a four-day celebration on October 26.

President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate Foundation Week on October 26 on the premises of the Institute. She will release a book on the campus, a film on the institute and digitally flag off a 50-hour Golden Jubilee relay walkathon on campus by students, faculty, staff and alumni of the institute.

The book The Making of a Campus: IIM Bangalore, authored by Kiran Keswani, tells the story of the architecture of the campus. “The book includes narratives built from talking to IIMB’s faculty and staff as well as tells the story of the design and planning efforts of Chief Architect Dr. Balkrishna Doshi, Architect Achyut Kanvinde and Architect Sanjay Mohe,” IIMB said in a statement.

The Foundation Day will be held on October 28 when Prof. Rishikesh T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB, will deliver the Foundation Day address and American economist Rebecca Henderson from Harvard Business School will deliver the Foundation Day Lecture on ‘Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire’. An Alumni Leadership Conclave on Corporate Excellence will also be held the same day.

The four-day includes several other programmes, including a business quiz, a classical music concert by noted classical vocalist Manasi Prasad, a 100-children orchestra and a play ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’ by Piyush Mishra.

