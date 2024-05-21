II PU Annual Exam 2 results declared; pass percentage 35.25

The II PUC Annual Exam 2 results were declared on Tuesday (May 21) by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Out of 1,48,942 students who appeared, 52,505 passed, which is 35.25%.

In the subject-wise improvement, Vidyashree R. of Jyothi PU College, Bengaluru, secured 75 marks in Kannada (Theory), a 51-mark difference from the Annual Exam 1, in which she secured only 24 marks.

This year, the KSEAB allowed the students to improve their scores through the Annual Exam 2, and 32,940 students appeared in 30 subjects.

The new system is advantageous for science stream students who took Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology as it helps them to improve their ranks in the Common Entrance Test for entrance to professional courses like engineering and others. As a result, the highest number of students who appeared for Annual Exam 2 were from PCMB. Out of 69,346 students (subject-wise) who appeared in the examination for PCMB subjects, a total of 31,843 improved their scores.

Among 23,689 students who appeared for Physics, 14,065 improved their marks. In Chemistry, out of 20,226 who appeared, 7,127 improved their marks. Among 17,100 students who appeared for Maths, 8,933 students improved their scores. In Biology, out of 8,331 students, 1,718 improved their marks.

In subject-wise improvement, the marks obtained in Annual Exam 2 compared with the marks obtained in Annual Exam 1 have a difference of 1 to 51 marks.

Jayashree B. of Om Sai PU PU College, Bengaluru, secured 74 marks in Kannada (Theory), a 41-mark difference from Annual Exam 1, in which she secured only 33 marks.

Yahya Abdul Kader of Mohammed Ishaque PU College, Bengaluru, secured 73 marks in Arabic, a one-mark difference from Annual Exam 2.

The pass percentage among boys was 31.31, and among girls, it was 40.44. In the stream-wise result, 22.24% of Arts, 22.06% of Commerce, and 56.16% of science students passed.

A release said the final results will be published on the KSEAB website by comparing the subject-wise highest marks obtained in annual exam 1 and exam 2. The last date to apply for the scanned copy of the answer script is May 23, and the last date to apply for the revaluation and re-totalling is May 25.

Annual Exam 3 from June 24

The KSEAB has decided to conduct Annual Exam 3 for the II PU students from June 24 to July 5. Students who have failed or those who want to improve their marks can apply before May 28 without a fine.