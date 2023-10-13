HamberMenu
I-T raids: DKS calls it political vendetta; BJP says money was ‘commission’ meant to fund Telangana polls

October 13, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Income Tax raids were conducted on premises linked to R. Ambikapathy, office-bearer of multiple contractors’ associations in Karnataka, in Bengaluru on Friday.

| Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday claimed that the Income Tax searches in Bengaluru on the residences of contractors, who had alleged 40% commission in contracts during the previous BJP rule, were “politically motivated”. This drew a sharp reaction from the Opposition that claimed the money seized was “commission” taken from contractors meant to fund the Assembly election campaign in Telangana and four other States.

‘Never without motive’

Speaking to media persons near his residence, Mr. Shivakumar said I-T raids never happen without a political motive. “It is not just in our State. Even in other States politically motivated I-T raids are on,” he said.

Reacting sharply, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) alleged that the money recovered was the “commission” amount that was collected by the Congress government from BBMP contractors for releasing their dues. The BJP demanded that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar should step down owning up responsibility.

Linked to paying dues

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP State general secretary and MLC Ravikumar alleged that the money was meant to be transported to Telangana which is going to the polls. “The fact that Mr. Shivakumar, who had put a break on the release of contractors’ dues, agreed to release ₹650 crore to them after several rounds of talks with the contractors’ association and that ₹42 crore was unearthed from the IT raid close on the heels of such a release is a strong evidence to show that the Congress government had collected commission from the BBMP contractors to release their dues,” he argued.

He maintained that the commission amount was much more than what had been unearthed by the I-T raid and demanded a detailed probe into the episode to unearth more details. He alleged that huge sums of money were being extracted from government officials for their transfers. Only a probe into the episode could throw more light on such things, he argued.

Taking a similar line, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy asked, “Whose is this money? What percentage of kickback is this and who is behind it?”

‘Looted from State’

He also alleged that the money now recovered from cardboard boxes was meant to be transported to neighbouring Telangana. “It is true that this money was collected towards election expenses in that State. Money is being looted from the State to fund elections in five States,” he alleged in a social media post on Friday.

When quizzed on the allegations by the Opposition, Mr. Shivakumar said he would not respond to every baseless allegation made by the Opposition.

