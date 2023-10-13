I-T raid on contractor who had alleged 40% commission against previous BJP government in Karnataka

October 13, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Bengaluru

Income Tax (IT) sleuths began search and seizure operations on October 12 against several prominent contractors in Karnataka. Sources said raids are on against at least five contractors.

Of them, I-T sleuths are said to have recovered a huge cache of money from a flat associated with R. Ambikapathy, president of BBMP Contractors’ Association, and vice-president of Karnataka Contractors’ Association. I-T sleuths were tightlipped about the amount of cash found. However, sources said the money was stashed in over 20 cardboard boxes and kept under a bed in a flat, where the contractor did not stay.

Sources alleged that the contractor tried to delay giving the keys to the flat where the money was found even as an alleged attempt to shift the money was underway. The flat was raided on October 12.

It can be recalled that Mr. Ambikapathy was a prominent face during a campaign by Karnataka Contractors’ Association alleging that kickback for the State Government’s contracts had touched an astronomical ‘40% commission’ under the previous BJP regime. He was also one of the contractors arrested following a criminal defamation case registered against them by former minister Munirathna over corruption allegations, and later released.

‘Contractor related to former Congress MLA’

Mr. Ambikapathy’s wife is a former city councillor from Janata Dal (Secular). The couple is closely related to former Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasamurthy. While several of the couple’s relatives are also being raided, Mr. Srinivasamurthy is not covered by the raids, sources said.

Mr. Ambikapathy, once one of the major contractors in Bengaluru, had not been taking on any big contracts for almost 10 years now due to health reasons, multiple contractors in the city said. “Given that he was not active like before, we are shocked that such a large cache of money is being claimed to have been recovered from his premises. There is something amiss here,” a senior contractor in Bengaluru said.