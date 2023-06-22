Notices issued to BBMP, KRIDL in ₹118 crore fake bill scam in R.R. Nagar 

June 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Division Regional Commissioner (RC) Amlan Aditya Bisawas, who is probing a ₹118 crore fake bill scam in R.R. Nagar zone, has now issued notices to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) seeking multiple details.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) had suspended eight officials from both agencies for their alleged involvement in the scam on the recommendations of the Lokayukta, which conducted a preliminary probe. The Lokayukta had filed a report after probing the alleged scam in January 2022. The Lokayukta initiated a probe following a complaint by D.K. Suresh, Bengaluru Rural, MP, in September 2020.

The fake bills were pertaining to work carried out in the last two years by KRIDL in the R.R. Nagar zone. The BBMP had awarded works to contractors through KRIDL. The UDD also tasked Mr. Biswas to probe all the works carried out by KRIDL for BBMP.

Sources in the RC’s office said the notices were issued seeking all the details of work allocated to KRIDL, and the manner in which it was executed. While Lokayukta had already found many loopholes in 114 works, the probing officer will dwell deep. The RC will look into each work case by case sending men to spots where works are said to be executed.

The RC will also probe the involvement of officers to see at what level, how, and why they intervened to carry out the alleged scam. As Lokayukta has found involvement of top officials, the RC will now ascertain whether the nature of offence is criminal or civil. Sources say that as swindling of exchequer’ money is involved in the case, the officials may be charged with criminal offences. The RC has specifically asked for order copies that enabled handing over of works to KRIDL to pin loopholes at every level in the civic body.