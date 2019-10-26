I know how to respect Speaker: Siddaramaiah

Defending his remarks against the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he did not need any advice from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on how to behave in the legislature.

Speaking to presspersons at the Hubballi Airport on Saturday, he said that Opposition leaders were not given adequate time to express their opinions during the session and that was the reason why he condemned the action of the Speaker. “If at all Mr. Yediyurappa wants to move a privilege motion against me, let him do it. I know how to respect the Speaker. I have been in politics for four decades,” he said.

On the bypolls to constituencies earlier represented by disqualified MLAs, he said preparations were under way and the process of finalising candidates was in the final stage. But the final decision would be taken based on the Supreme Court decision, he said.

On the BJP’s reluctance to give ticket to the disqualified MLAs, he said it was their issue and he would not comment on it.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP government had utterly failed in mitigating the sufferings of the flood affected people.

“There have been disparities in disbursement of compensation and till date, crop loss compensation has not been paid. Even temporary sheds have not been built for the flood displaced people,” he said.