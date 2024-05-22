GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hubballi Division takes steps to improve safety after attacks on Railway passengers

In the wake of recent attacks on railway passengers and instances concerning the safety of the railway passengers, the Hubballi Division of South western Railway , has taken various steps to improve the improve safety of the  passengers in trains and stations.

Published - May 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

After recent attacks on railway passengers and instances concerning the safety of the passengers, the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has taken various steps to improve the safety of passengers in trains and at stations.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Branch of Hubballi Division, the following measures have been taken.

Escorting coaches

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have been escorting over 20 trains in Hubballi Division daily. Important trains in all sections have been escorted and it has been decided to introduce escorting in 12 more trains by the Railway Protection Force.

This apart, the manning of coaches and ticket checking by travelling ticket examiners is also being ensured.

CCTV cameras

As per the release, CCTV cameras have been installed at eight major stations, namely Hubballi, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Gadag, Hosapete, Vasco Da Gama, and Dharwad, at strategic points, public entry/exit points. Round-the-clock monitoring is being ensured from the control room.

On-board complaints on trains and stations are attended on a real-time basis. Passenger complaints on the ‘Rail Madad’ portal are attended to immediately and feedback is taken from the passengers. Round-the-clock war room to address public and staff complaints has been set up at Control Office, Hubballi, the release said.

In the wake of the recent developments, a review meeting of security-related issues was chaired by General Manager of SWR during which safety and security arrangements made available at trains and stations over the Hubballi Division were discussed with senior Railway officials, including Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF/South Western Railway, Superintendent of Police, GRP and others, the release added.

