Hubballi Division of South Western Railway records 10% growth

August 16, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Divisional Manager of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway Harsh Khare has said that the gross earnings of the division stood at ₹1,368 crore up to the end of July, registering an increase of 10% over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Delivering the 77th Independence Day address at the Railway Institute (South) Cricket Ground in Hubballi on Tuesday, he said that the division has been moving ahead on the path of constant progress.

“During April-July 2023, the division carried 11.27 million tonnes of freight registering an increase of 5.3% over the corresponding period of the last financial year. Freight revenue earned up to the end of July 2023 is ₹1,163 crore which is 7.5% more than that of the corresponding period of the last financial year. During April-July 2023, the division carried 101 lakh passengers and earned an originating passenger revenue of ₹175 crore,” he explained.

He said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), they included six railway stations in the division. In all, 16 stations have been identified for upgradation under ABSS in the division, he said.

He said that 18.41 km of doubling between Ugarkhurd and Vijayanagar has been completed, three level crossing gates eliminated by the construction of road overbridges and 46.09 RKM of electrification has been completed during the current financial year.

On the occasion, Mr. Khare honoured 24 employees with awards in recognition of their exemplary work and devotion to duty.

President of SWRWWO-Hubballi Division Ruchi Khare, Additional Divisional Railway Managers Santosh Kumar Verma and Sanjay Kumar Singh, senior officials Jitendra Kumar Sharma, K. Asif Hafiz and others were present.