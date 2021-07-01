Horatti urges govt. to hold session in Belagavi

Close on the heels of the COVID-19 situation easing in the State, Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti has suggested to the government to hold the monsoon session of the State Legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as per earlier tradition.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Mr. Horatti pointed out that the State was yet to hold a legislature session in Belagavi after 2018. Pointing out that the COVID-19 situation had eased, he sought to remind the government about its commitment to hold one session of the year in the border district of Belagavi as part of efforts to remove regional imbalance.

He said most legislators and all elected representatives and people from the northern region had endorsed the view. Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too had supported the suggestion, Mr. Horatti said.

He urged the Chief Minister to discuss the suggestion at the State Cabinet meeting and take a final call at the earliest.