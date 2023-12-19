Home Minister Parameshwara visits Chikkamagaluru

December 19, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Home Minister G. Parameshwara reviewed on Tuesday the preparations made by the district police in view of Datta Jayanti celebrations to be held between December 24 and 26.

The Minister visited Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, atop Bababudan Giri in Chikkamagaluru, along with senior police officers. He told the media that he was visiting the place for the first time. “There is nothing special about my visit. I had never come here before,” he said.

Answering a question, the Minister said the district administration was allowing the rituals on the occasion of Datta Jayanti as per the court’s orders. There was no truth in the allegations that the court’s orders were being violated.

Reacting to JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he might take part in Datta Jayanti wearing Datta Mala, Mr. Parameshwara said, “Let him wear Datta Mala if he wishes to. We have nothing to do with his wish,” he said.

In response to the recent incidents of police protests following an alleged assault on an advocate, Mr. Parameshwara said he would not comment on the issue as the matter was before court. “Tjhe Karnataka police is strong, and our policemen will never lose confidence in their strength and abilities,” he said.

Replying to a question on new variant of COVID-19 virus reported in Kerala, the Home Minister said there was no need to worry. “The situation is not grim. No need to worry. The Department of Health and Family Welfare will release the guidelines. We will issue guidelines with regard to new-year celebrations after holding a meeting with senior officers,” he said.

Mr. Parameshwara was in Chikkamagaluru to inaugurate 36 police quarters. Chikkamagaluru MLA H.D. Thammaiah, Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma, DGP and Chairman of Police Housing Corporation Dr.K. Ramachandra Rao, ADGP R.Hitendra, Western Range IGP Dr. Chandragupta and others were present.