Holiday for Class I to VIII students in four taluks of Dharwad

In the wake of continued rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharwad district, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has declared holiday for Class I to VIII fromThursday in four taluks of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner made the announcement after chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 situation with health experts and officials of the Department of Public Instruction.

In his order, the Deputy Commissioner has said that the closure order will apply to schools of Hubballi Urban and Rural taluks and Dharwad Urban and Rural taluks.

However, classes for students of Alnavar, Navalgund, Kundgol and Annigeri talukswill be held as usual.

In the wake of some students and teachers testing positive for the pandemic, a few schools and colleges in the district have suspended offline classes and asked parents not to send their wards unless intimated.

The decision comes in the wake of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai authorising Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayat to decide on suspending physical classes based on the ground situation in the respective taluks.

According to the district administration, 50 students in the district have tested positive for the pandemic along with 11 teachers in the last four days. These cases are from Dharwad Urban and Rural taluks and Hubballi Urban and Rural taluks.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of the infection, the Deputy Commissioner has said in the order.

The Deputy Commissioner has clarified that teachers can conduct online classes from school campus and conduct physical classes for students of Class IX and X, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.