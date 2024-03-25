GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Holi celebrated with fervour, gaiety in Kalaburagi 

All business activities remain closed as most of the city areas were awash with colours

March 25, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A group of youths enjoying celebrating the festival of colours in Kalaburagi on Monday.

A group of youths enjoying celebrating the festival of colours in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The festival of colours was celebrated with fervour and gaiety across Kalaburgi on Monday. Youths drenched in colours celebrated Holi in different localities, prominent junctions and markets area.

All business activities, including vegetable markets, remained closed. Most of the city areas were awash with colours.

The traditional pot-breaking events were organised in most of the localities. Pots are filled with curd and tied between two poles at a height above the ground, while a group of youngsters form a human pyramid for one of them to reach the pots and break them.

Cultural programmes were organised by various organisations and family clubs to mark Holi.

Police personnel were deployed across the city to keep a watch on anti-social elements. No untoward incidents were reported during the celebrations.

