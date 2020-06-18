Hold workshops on value of jayantis rather than declare holiday: Doreswamy

M.R. Doreswamy, advisor (education reforms), has recommended to the government to celebrate various jayantis (birth anniversaries), including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, meaningfully by conducting workshops and seminars on the values advocated by those leaders instead of declaring holidays.

In a report submitted to Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former MLC and Chancellor of PES University Dr. Doreswamy said that instead of declaring holidays on birth anniversaries of saints and freedom fighters, the government should conduct workshops/seminars/events on such personalities to inform the younger generation of their contributions.

In seven recommendations made to the government, he suggested early conduct of final semester examinations of engineering students since many students had got jobs in various industries. He recommended establishment of a separate university for physically-challenged persons and a separate educational policy for six districts in the Kalyan Karnataka region.

Mr. Narayan said the recommendations would be discussed with the Chief Minister.