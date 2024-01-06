GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoax bomb scare at Gol Gumbaz

January 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Gol Gumbaz

Gol Gumbaz | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials at the protected monument of Gol Gumbaz were put into action after receiving an email of a bomb placed on the premises in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The Archeological Survey of India officials alerted the police, who rushed to the monument.

SP Hrishikesh Sonawane also sent members of the district dog squad and bomb squad to Gol Gumbaz.

The police evacuated the premises and searched it for any suspicious materials. But it was proved that the threat was a hoax.

The SP said that several such threats were sent from a single email ID to many monuments. “All of them have turned out to be hoaxes. We have taken up the necessary steps as per the standard operating protocol,” he said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / police / Karnataka / Belgaum / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.