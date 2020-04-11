Karnataka

Hindu Mahasabha district president arrested in Chitradurga

The district secretary of Popular Front of India had filed a complaint against an alleged communal post on Facebook.

District president of Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha, M. Kumaraswamy has been arrested by the Chitradurga Town police on charges of posting provocative posts on Facebook.

According to the police, Syed Sadath who is the district secretary of Popular Front of India in Chitradurga filed a complaint on the evening of April 10 stating that Mr. Kumaraswamy had posted “Godhra riots will be repeated by Karsevaks” on his Facebook page on April 7th. Mr. Sadath said that Mr. Kumaraswamy was spreading communal hatred and targeting one community, at a time when the world was struggling to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sadath alleged that the provocative post will disrupt peace and harmony in the society.

The police registered a case under various sections of the IPC. The police arrested Mr. Kumaraswamy from his residence in Gandhinagar in Chitradurga on the evening of April 10.

