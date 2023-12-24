GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HIMS Associate Professor, earlier suspended on charges of misconduct, appointed District Surgeon in Hassan

Dr. H.C. Lokesh, was suspended in January 2022 on charges of misbehaving with a house surgeon and was reinstated later as the charges against him were not proved

December 24, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has appointed Dr. H.C. Lokesh, Associate Professor at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), as District Surgeon of Sri Chamarajendra Hospital in Hassan. Dr. Lokesh was suspended on charges of harassing a house surgeon last year and reinstated later.

The Department issued a notification on December 21, assigning him the additional charge of the District Surgeon. He has been working at the HIMS as an Associate Professor in the Department of General Medicine.

The Department of Medical Education suspended Dr. Lokesh in January 2022 following a complaint of sexually harassing a house surgeon. He allegedly misbehaved with the house surgeon while on duty, in the presence of other students, on January 12, 2022. Later, he allegedly kissed her forcefully in the lift.

The house surgeon had complained to the Head of the Department the next day. The same was forwarded to the Director of the HIMS. Based on the director’s report to the Medical Education Department, the Additional DC of Hassan, Kavita Rajaram, was asked to probe the issue.

Dr. Lokesh was reinstated in his post in August 2022 as the allegations against him were not proved. Ms. Kavita Rajaram, who probed the issue, reported that the complainant did not appear for the inquiry with evidence to prove the charges.

