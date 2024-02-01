GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Higher education to strengthen youth power: Expert

February 01, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

India is a young country with 50% of the population below 25 years of age and more than 65% below the age of 35 years. The programs implemented by the government for youth, who are the most valuable wealth of the country, will provide a solid foundation for their future, felt education expert and principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, B. Sadashive Gowda.

In his response to the Union Budget, he said upgradation of Anganwadis, establishment of 45 higher education institutes like IITs, IIMs, IIITs, AIIMS and 390 universities all over the country have helped to strengthen the youth power of the country educationally.

Already, under Skill India Mission (Kaushalya Bharat), 1.4 crore Indians have been trained in various fields, and establishment of 3,000 ITIs is providing the required human resources for the industry, Prof. Gowda said in a statement.

Mudra Yojana’s emphasis on cottage industries helped entrepreneurs set up their enterprises even in small towns. Desi oil mills, dairy farming, fisheries, and women’s self-help groups have improved the economic status of rural areas, he added.

