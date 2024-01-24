Heritage Walk to save Devaraja Market

January 24, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

In a bid to foster awareness and appreciation for heritage conservation in the community, a heritage walk has been organised in Mysuru on Thursday.

Under the banner of Save Devaraja Market campaign, the organisers said the heritage walk which begins at Chikka Gadiyara at 5 p.m. will be conducted by the guides of Gully Tours, who will showcase the historical significance of the landmark and provide insights into its rich cultural value.

The organisers said the participation of the people in the event will contribute significantly to raising awareness about the importance of preserving our heritage for future generations. “This event is part of our ongoing commitment to heritage conservation,” a note from Save Devaraja Market Team said.