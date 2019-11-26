Hemavati project: Call for action against those involved in lapses in granting land

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene took out a protest in Hassan on Monday demanding action against those involved in the alleged irregularities in granting land to the people who were evicted for the Hemavati Reservoir Project.

The protesters marched from the Hemavati Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna.

The protesters said the State government has not taken any action against those involved in the scam. More than 1,600 acres of land has been granted to 414 persons without following the set procedures.

Except registering cases against them, the government has not acted upon them, they maintained.

The protesters also accused the government of shielding the corrupt officials involved in the scam.

Other demands of the protest included setting up of dialysis centres in taluk headquarters.

Hundreds of people in remote villages of Sakaleshpur, Arkalgud, Arsikere have to travel to Hassan for dialysis. The government should provide them with the facility at the taluk centres, they said.

The protesters also demanded the government take a firm stand on stopping elephant menace in Alur and Sakleshpur taluks.