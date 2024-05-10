Helping policemen discharge duties under the scorching Sun

In an initiative aimed at helping traffic police personnel discharging their duties under the scorching Sun, Swarnaa Group of Companies has launched a programme called Summer Smiles in Hubballi Dharwad.

Under the initiative for which Swarnaa Group has tied up with Red FM, summer kits are being distributed to the police personnel.

The kit comprises water bottles, sunscreen, body lotion, wet wipes and other items.

Inuaugrating the programme, Swarnaa Group Managing Director V.S.V. Prasad said that it is a small initiative from the company to help police personnel discharging their duties under the scorching Sun and dust.

“If everyone serves society through such initiatives, it will be possible to bring about changes in society as envisaged by social reformer Basavanna,” he said.

RJ Megha of Red FM spoke about the initiative, for which Dr. Agarwal Hospital, SDM Narayan Hrudayalay and others have lent a helping hand.

Traffic Inspector R.J. D’souza, several radio jockeys and officials were present.

The distribution of the summer kits under Summer Smiles among police personnel will go on for the next five days.