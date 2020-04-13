Help farming community, Deve Gowda appeals to Modi

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to take measures to help the farming community that has been in distress since the lockdown.

In his letter, which was released to the media on Monday, Mr. Gowda appreciated Mr. Modi for his efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19 and said the government should take measures to safeguard the farmers, whom he referred to as the soul of India.

When the lockdown was announced, none rushed to purchase gold, land, car, expensive phones, or clothes. “But all of us rushed to buy fruits, vegetables, rice, milk, ragi, and wheat. Farmers are the soul of the nation,” he said in his letter.

Listing his suggestions, Mr. Gowda said because of lockdown, procurement, transportation and marketing of perishable items should not have been stopped. People involved in the supply of inputs and agricultural extension activities should be permitted to travel to the farmers’ field. A national grid was necessary to market fruits and vegetables. The government should allow MNREGA to be utilised in agricultural and food processing industries so that jobs could be created in rural areas.

During an interaction with presspersons, Mr. Gowda said a large number of farmers, construction workers and garment workers were in difficulty due to the lockdown. The Centre and State governments should come to their rescue. “I have written to the Prime Minister and also the Chief Minister. Mr. Modi had called me over phone to seek some suggestions. I have given some. I am also keeping myself updated about COVID-19 through the media,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said he had supported all the measures taken by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in countering the infection. “But the days to come would be horrible for farmers and workers. The government cannot solve their problems by providing them with a bag of rice,” he remarked.