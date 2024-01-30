GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hegde asks govt. for a month’s extension to submit caste census report

January 30, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chairman of Karnataka Permanent Commission for Backward Classes K. Jayapraksh Hegde, has written to the government to extend his tenure by a month to enable him to complete the Socio Economic Survey (caste census) Report.

Government sources said that Mr. Hegde, whose extended tenure is set to end on Wednesday, has sought an extension till the end of February. The government is expected to grant the extension, sources said. “The commission has intimated the government that the report is almost ready and requires time for completion. An official letter has been sent to the government seeking the extension,” sources said.

By late on Tuesday evening, the commission sources said that they were yet to get yet to receive the official order from the government.

The commission under Mr. Hegde is working on preparing the report on the basis of the 2015 socio-economic survey conducted during the H. Kantharaj Commission. The submission of the caste census report is much awaited as dominant castes are opposed to the report while the most backward classes are awaiting it.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census / discrimination / social issue

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.