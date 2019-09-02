Heavy rush ahead of Gowri-Ganesh fest

Devaraja Market and surrounding areas witnessed an unprecedented rush on Sunday with people making a beeline to the old parts of the city to shop for traditional and puja materials ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be celebrated on Monday.

Sayyaji Rao Road, passing through the market area, Shivarmpet and Dhanavantri Road were chaotic as vehicles were stranded as a result of the heavy rush.

The open square near the Small Clock Tower was overflowing with vendors and customers haggling over rates of flowers, coconuts, mango leaves, etc, for Gowri Ganesha puja.

Though markets have developed and emerged in most residential areas, thus obviating the need to go to the city-centre, people still tend to visit Devaraja Market ahead of the festival in the belief that the rates are competitive and vouch for quality of its products.

The last minute sale of Gowri and Ganesha idols picked up pace. A large crowd was seen at Gandhi Square, Agrahara and other places known for dealing with traditional material. With demand surpassing supply, vendors had a field day making brisk sale of flowers and fruits. Though there is a perceptible rise in the demand for eco-friendly idols devoid of colours, the sale of conventional idols was not affected much.