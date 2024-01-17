GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health insurance: Maharashtra told to keep off State, says Siddaramaiah

January 17, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and Sangolli Rayanna Memorial Bhavan at Sangolli village in Belgaum district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and Sangolli Rayanna Memorial Bhavan at Sangolli village in Belgaum district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Chief Secretary had communicated to his Maharashtra counterpart that their health insurance scheme shouldn’t be implemented in 865 border towns and villages of Karnataka.

He was speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Wednesday before proceeding for the inauguration of Sainik School at Sangolli in Bailhongal taluk.

Replying to a query, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that steps had been taken to ensure that students from Karnataka got 65% of the seats in the Sainik School.

The school had been established with the objective of imparting quality education along with making children imbibe patriotic values. Students of the school would have an opportunity to join the Army, he said.

On the Rock Garden built in memory of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was during his previous tenure as Chief Minister that 110 acres was granted and funds released.

“I had laid the foundation for the project and I am inaugurating it now. The project has come out well. A rock garden and museum have been built in memory of Sangolli Rayanna,” he said.

On his son Yathindra’s statement that he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) would continue as Chief Minister for the entire term if the Congress was able to win the maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha election, he said that only the party high command would decide on the issue.

