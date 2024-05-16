GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Health check-up camp conducted for forest staff

Updated - May 16, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff underwent a health checkup camp in Mysuru on Thursday and nearly 130 personnel availed the benefit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A health check-up camp was conducted for the Forest Department personnel by Health Education and Rehabilitation (HEARt) 0rganisation on Thursday in which 130 staff were screened and examined.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraj said priority should be accorded to one’s health given the stress and strain that one endures in present times. He said precautionary measures were important to ward off diseases which are an outcome of lifestyle and good health was imperative for discharging one’s obligatory duties.

He complimented the HEARt for taking up the initiative and said that it would be useful for the staff in ascertaining their health status and taking appropriate measures.

Mr. Shivakumar, founder president of the organisation said that the NGO was launched to promote humanitarian values and peaceful co-existence. Expressing appreciation for the conservation work being done by the Forest Department, Mr. Shivakumar said that it was societal duty and responsibility to appreciate their work and take interest in their collective wellbeing.

He said preventive health check-up medical camp will help determine the health status of the forest personnel so that they can take precautionary measures to prevent the onset of hereditary and lifestyle diseases. He emphasised the importance of early screening and taking appropriate action to ward of diseases in general.

The health camp was organized in association with Rotary Club of Mysuru West, New Dia-care Centre and Polyclinic, Narayana Hrudayalaya and ASG Eye Hospital and 130 personnel were tested for diabetes, blood pressure and cardio-related issues. Besides, 100 personnel underwent eye test.

Dr. Narayana Hegde, medical officer of Heart Organisation, ACF Lakshmikanth, medical personnel from New Diacare Centre and Polyclinic, Narayana Hrudayalaya, and ASG Eye Hospital were present.

