HDK pulls up govt. over lack of preparedness

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who on Tuesday participated in the all-party meeting convened by the Governor, said that the government is yet to speak on its efforts to protect the lives of those who are already infected by COVID-19.

“The government has held marathon meetings. It has taken suggestions from Opposition leaders. It has announced guidelines to protect people from the virus. The government should also speak about what it would do to protect those already infected,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“Technical experts and the Opposition have been telling the government about the arrival of the second wave. What did the government do after receiving reports?” he asked. Asking the government to answer these issues, Mr. Kumaraswamy said any amount of restriction imposed will be futile otherwise.