HDK hits out at Somanna for ‘Dasara obsession’

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday questioned Housing Minister V. Somanna’s reported obsession with Dasara celebrations in Mysuru at the cost of his responsibilities to provide housing for the lakhs of people rendered homeless in the recent floods in the State.

“Is he the Minister for Housing or Dasara celebrations?”, Mr Kumaraswamy asked while questioning the need for the Minister to camp in Mysuru, holding a series of meetings with the officials and visiting each taluk headquarters in the district to participate in the meetings.

He accused Mr. Somanna of ignoring his primary job as Minister for Housing. “When lakhs of people in different parts of the State had lost their homes in the floods and were sleeping on the roads with their children, the Housing Minister is deeply immersed in making arrangements for Dasara festivities”, he said. Even in Hunsur and T. Narsipur, part of Mysuru district of which he is the Minister in charge, the flood-hit people are sleeping on the streets, he alleged. The officials in Mysuru are competent and there is no need for Mr. Somanna to be immersed in the preparation for Dasara festivities, he said.

Comparison

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the coalition government led by him had, in contrast, worked diligently when floods devastated Kodagu last year.

He recalled that former Minister S.R. Mahesh as Minister in charge of Kodagu district and former Minister U.T. Khader as Minister for Housing had come to the aid of the flood victims last year.

To a question, Mr. Kumaraswamy regretted the failure of the people of north Karnataka to take to the streets and protest against the State government’s failure to take up flood relief works.

‘Casteist feelings’

When asked for the reason, Mr. Kumaraswamy said “casteist feelings” could be one of the reasons for the people to put up with the State government’s apathy.

Relief works in Badami

Reacting to reports in the media about lack of relief works in Badami, represented by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had instructed the party leaders in Badami to compile a list of people left homeless in the recent floods. “The list should come soon and the party will provide assistance,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.