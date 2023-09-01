HamberMenu
H.D. Kumaraswamy shifted to ward from ICU

Doctors attending to him said his health continues to progress

September 01, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy visited the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a hospital is in Bengaluru. Photo: Handout

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had suffered an acute stroke on Wednesday morning and was rushed to Apollo Speciality Hospital at Jayanagar, was shifted from the ICU to the ward on Thursday.

Doctors attending to him said his health continues to progress. “He has not developed any neurological deficits and his CT scan also shows that the cerebral infarct has resolved,” said Govindaiah Yateesh, vice-president and unit head of the hospital.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, said his father was recovering fast and would be discharged from the hospital shortly. “As per doctor’s advice, he will take rest for a few days. Subsequently, he will participate in the party’s programmes,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy visited Mr. Kumaraswamy at the hospital and wished him speedy recovery.

