Karnataka

HC: Expedite framing of rules for live streaming

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed its Registrar-General to expedite the process of framing rules for live streaming of the court’s proceedings after noticing that the process of finalisation of the draft rules is before a committee.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Dilraj Rohit Sequeira, city-based advocate seeking live streaming of court proceedings based on a direction issued by the apex court to all High Courts.

The Bench issued the order after it was pointed out by the counsel representing the Registrar-General that the draft rule is pending consideration of the committee.

Though proceedings of some of the PIL petitions before the Chief Justice’s court were live-streamed on trial basis recently, the High Court is yet to launch the facility of live streaming regularly.


